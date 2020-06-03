Barely two weeks after super cyclone Amphan wrecked the east coast, the west coast of India is witnessing a cyclone formation in June for the first time in a century!Cyclone Nisarga made landfall near Alibaug in Maharashtra with a strong wind speed of around 120-140 kmph and is currently causing heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and also other neighbouring states. And there's good news and bad news.The good news is that Nisarga is much weaker than Amphan was, but the bad news is that it's climate change that has triggered a pre-monsoon tropical cyclone to develop over the Arabian Sea for the first time in over a 100 years.How exactly have climate change been bringing about an overwhelming number of cyclones in the last decade? What kind of impact is Nisarga making and how prepared is Maharashtra for it? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.