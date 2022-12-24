ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Cirkus Movie Review: Rohit Shetty's Worst Film?

Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' stars Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in double roles.

Pratikshya Mishra
Published
Podcast
1 min read

Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty is tackling an intriguing concept – the stigma surrounding adoption and the outdated idea of ‘lineage’ or apna khoon (one’s own blood) – but it’s relegated to a few preachy dialogues spoken directly to the audience and then to the characters. 

Tune in to listen to my review of Cirkus

Topics:  Ranveer Singh   Movie Review   Rohit Shetty 

