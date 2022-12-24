Podcast | Cirkus Movie Review: Rohit Shetty's Worst Film?
Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' stars Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in double roles.
Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty is tackling an intriguing concept – the stigma surrounding adoption and the outdated idea of ‘lineage’ or apna khoon (one’s own blood) – but it’s relegated to a few preachy dialogues spoken directly to the audience and then to the characters.
Tune in to listen to my review of Cirkus.
Topics: Ranveer Singh Movie Review Rohit Shetty
