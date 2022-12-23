‘Cirkus’ Review: A Circus With Great Performers but No Attractions

Some jokes and gags do land but that is true only if your tolerance for dad jokes is as high as mine (and that is saying a lot). Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma, for their part, do manage to distinguish their two roles in the film, but there's nothing else to write home about.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde achieve what their roles ask of them (spoiler: they don’t ask for much).

The music, credited to DSP, Lijo George- DJ Chetas and Badshah, with lyrics by Kumaar & Badshah, is catchy and little else. To its credit, the track ‘Current Laga Re’ featuring a magnificent cameo by Deepika Padukone has definite earworm potential.