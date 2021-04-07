A Timeline of the Controversial Ishrat Jahan Encounter Case

But with charges dropped against the seven policemen, one of them now dead, who were accused of murder, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, and several other offences in the case, this may be the end of the road for the alleged fake encounter case.

Who was Jahan and why was her encounter controversial? As I try and answer these questions in today’s episode, I will narrate the facts and figures of the case, what the probe by the CBI revealed, and where does it stand at the moment.

In this episode, you will hear from Kingshuk Nag, who is a senior journalist and was the resident editor of the Ahmedabad edition of the The Times of India when the incident took place.