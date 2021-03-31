Ishrat Jahan Encounter Case: CBI Court Discharges 3 Accused Cops

A special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, 31 March discharged three accused Gujarat police officials in the 2004 Ishrat Jahan encounter case and dropped the proceedings against them.

The CBI special court dropped the proceedings after the Gujarat government refused the sanction to prosecute the three accused - IPS officer GL Singhal, retired DySP Tarun Barot and an assistant sub-inspector Anaju Chaudhary.

They were released on personal bond of Rs 15,000 each, IANS reported.

Jahan and her companions Javed Shaikh alias Pranesh Pillai, Zeeshan Johar and Amjad Ali Rana, were shot dead on 15 June, 2004 on the outskirts of Ahmedabad in an allegedly fake police encounter.

The three officials faced charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, abduction and illegal detention of the 19-year-old girl from Mumbra.