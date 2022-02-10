ADVERTISEMENT

UP Polls 2022: Glimpses From the First Phase of Elections

Polling took place for 58 Assembly seats in 11 districts of the state.

The Quint
Published
Photos
3 min read

The first phase of the seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday, 10 February, at 7 am and went on till 6 pm. The voter turnout was 57.79 percent till 5 pm on Thursday.

Several people including youngsters, senior citizens and persons with disabilities were seen briskly participating in the voting process.

Polling took place for 58 Assembly seats in 11 districts – spanning the Jat-dominant belt of western UP. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

The 11 districts where the elections were held today are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra. The remaining phases of the UP assembly polls will be held on 14 February, 20 February, 23 February, 27 February, 3 March, 7 March, respectively.

Also Read

UP Polls Phase 1: Why BJP’s Performance in Jat Belt Will Shape the Election

UP Polls Phase 1: Why BJP’s Performance in Jat Belt Will Shape the Election
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×