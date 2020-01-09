Swara, Richa, Ranveer & Deepika at ‘Chhapaak’ Special Screening
Bollywood celebrities at the Chhapaak screening.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
Bollywood celebrities at the Chhapaak screening.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Swara, Richa, Ranveer & Deepika at ‘Chhapaak’ Special Screening

Photos

From Swara Bhasker, to Javed Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Bhumi Pednekar, several celebrities turned up at the special screening of Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Deepika Padukone in the lead. While Deepika looked stunning in a shimmery blue saree, Ranveer chose a blue suit for the occasion. Even Laxmi Agarwal, on whom the film is based on, looked beautiful in an embroidered saree.

Chhapaak is scheduled to hit theatres on 10 January, and is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

  • 22
    Deepika Padukone kisses Ranveer Singh at the special screening of Chhapaak.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Deepika Padukone kisses Ranveer Singh at the special screening of Chhapaak.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 21
    Deepika's sister Anisha with Ranveer's sister Ritika Bhavnani. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Deepika’s sister Anisha with Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 20
    Javed Akhtar at the screening. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Javed Akhtar at the screening. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 19
    Director Meghna Gulzar with acid attack survivors. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Director Meghna Gulzar with acid attack survivors. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 18
    Yami Gautam is all smiles. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Yami Gautam is all smiles. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 17
    Anurag Kashyap attends the film's screening. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Anurag Kashyap attends the film’s screening. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 16
    Bhumi Pednekar strikes a pose. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Bhumi Pednekar strikes a pose. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 15
    Kabir Khan with his wife Mini Mathur. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Kabir Khan with his wife Mini Mathur. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 14
    Abhimanyu Dassani poses for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Abhimanyu Dassani poses for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 13
    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 12
    Arbaaz Khan at the screening. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Arbaaz Khan at the screening. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 11
    Neil Nitin Mukesh attends the screening. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Neil Nitin Mukesh attends the screening. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 10
    Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are all smiles. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are all smiles. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 09
    Laxmi Agarwal looks beautiful in an embroidered saree. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Laxmi Agarwal looks beautiful in an embroidered saree. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz at the screening. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz at the screening. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Ranveer plants a kiss on Deepika's cheeks. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Ranveer plants a kiss on Deepika’s cheeks. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Vikrant Massey, Meghna Gulzar and Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Vikrant Massey, Meghna Gulzar and Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Deepika with her family at the screening. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Deepika with her family at the screening. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Ranveer and Vikrant share a light moment. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Ranveer and Vikrant share a light moment. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Rekha attends the screening. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Rekha attends the screening. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Swara Bhasker.&nbsp;
    Swara Bhasker. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    We love Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's spectacles. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    We love Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s spectacles. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

