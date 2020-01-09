Swara, Richa, Ranveer & Deepika at ‘Chhapaak’ Special Screening

From Swara Bhasker, to Javed Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Bhumi Pednekar, several celebrities turned up at the special screening of Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Deepika Padukone in the lead. While Deepika looked stunning in a shimmery blue saree, Ranveer chose a blue suit for the occasion. Even Laxmi Agarwal, on whom the film is based on, looked beautiful in an embroidered saree.

Chhapaak is scheduled to hit theatres on 10 January, and is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.