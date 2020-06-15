Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Mumbai home on Saturday, 14 June. His family flew in from Patna, Bihar on 15 June and was seen coming out from the Mumbai airport. He’s survived by his four sisters and father.Actor and Sushant’s friend Rhea Chakraborty was also snapped arriving at Cooper Hospital to pay her respects. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra was among the first ones to arrive at Sushant’s house. He also directed the actor’s last film, Dil Bechara, which is yet to be released. Take a look at the pictures:Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput Through Some Memorable Photos We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.