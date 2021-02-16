Sharing This Moment of Joy: Dia Mirza Posts Pics From Her Wedding

Actor Dia Mirza and businessman Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on Monday, 15 February. After the wedding, the couple appeared in front of the press to distribute sweets.

Now, Dia has taken to social media to share photos from the wedding. From jaimela to the pheras, the actor shared moments from the joyous occasion with her fans. Dia also posted a heartwarming note alongside the photographs. "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us", she wrote.

Take a look at the photos: