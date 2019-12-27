In Pics: Salman Celebrates 54th Birthday With Fans
Salman Khan waves at his fans.
Salman Khan waves at his fans.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

On 27 December, Salman Khan turned a year older. To celebrate this special occasion, Salman showed up in his balcony to wave at the hundreds of fans who were gathered outside his house in Bandra. Following this, Salman also had a little cake-cutting ceremony with the media.

Take a look:

Salman also took to Instagram to thank all his fans who had showed up. He tweeted a video from his balcony and wrote, “A big thank u to all my fans ...”

Salman’s birthday is a doubly special occasion this year as it also marks the birth of his niece Ayat Sharma. Arpita Khan Sharma gave birth to Ayat Sharma, her second child, on 27 December 2019. Aayush Sharma took to Instagram to share the news and revealed she has been named Ayat. The couple also have a three-year-old son Ahil.

