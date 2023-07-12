In Photos: How Red Fort Centre & 'Jai Hind' Show Bring History Back to Life

Standing since the mid-17th century, the walls of Lal Qila, or the Red Fort, hold several stories. Stories of power, kings and queens, wars and love, and of course, patriotism.

Built by Shah Jahan, Delhi's Red Fort has witnessed many chapters of Indian history.

Narrating those chapters, the Red Fort Centre and 'Jai Hind', a light and sound show performance, bring history alive.