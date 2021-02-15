Ranbir, Alia, Saif, Kareena Attend Randhir Kapoor's B'day Bash

Karisma, Kareena, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and other members of the Kapoor family celebrated Randhir Kapoor’s 74th birthday on Sunday (14 February) evening. Karisma Kapoor took to social media to give a glimpse of the celebrations.

The actor shared a picture of the birthday cake, which had ‘You are our Valentine, Happy Birthday Papa’ written on it. A video from the party also shows parents-to-be Saif Ali Khan and Kareena entering the venue with their son Taimur.

Take a look at the photos: