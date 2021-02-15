View Fullscreen
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attend Randhir Kapoor's birthday party.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Ranbir, Alia, Saif, Kareena Attend Randhir Kapoor's B'day Bash
Randhir Kapoor turned 74 on Monday, 15 February.
Karisma, Kareena, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and other members of the Kapoor family celebrated Randhir Kapoor’s 74th birthday on Sunday (14 February) evening. Karisma Kapoor took to social media to give a glimpse of the celebrations.
The actor shared a picture of the birthday cake, which had ‘You are our Valentine, Happy Birthday Papa’ written on it. A video from the party also shows parents-to-be Saif Ali Khan and Kareena entering the venue with their son Taimur.
Take a look at the photos:
