Pics: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Enjoy Dinner With Their Families

After spending Holi together, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were clicked outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Saturday. The couple's families joined them too for dinner. Katrina and Vicky arrived at the venue with the former's mother Suzanne Turquotte. The dinner was also attended by Vicky's brother Sunny, father Shyam Kaushal, and mother Veena Kaushal. While Katrina chose a denim shirt and denim skirt, Vicky wore a black shirt and trousers.

