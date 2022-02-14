ADVERTISEMENT

Katrina Kaif Has a Special Message For Vicky Kaushal on Valentine's Day

Katrina Kaif shared a few photos with Vicky Kaushal on Instagram.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Katrina Kaif wishes Vicky Kaushal on Valentine's Day.</p></div>
i

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are celebrating their first Valentine's Day as a married couple. To mark the occasion, Katrina took to Instagram to pen a special message for Vicky along with some adorable photos of the duo.

"We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year , but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters", Katrina wrote.

Vicky replied, "My valentine for life!" He also posted a mushy note on Instagram along with a selfie.

Katrina and Vicky were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. They reportedly flew back from London, where Katrina's family lives.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at Mumbai airport.</p></div>

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at Mumbai airport.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot last December in Rajasthan. They then flew to Maldives for a honeymoon, and moved into an apartment of their own in Mumbai.

Published: 
