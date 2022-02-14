Katrina Kaif Has a Special Message For Vicky Kaushal on Valentine's Day
Katrina Kaif shared a few photos with Vicky Kaushal on Instagram.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are celebrating their first Valentine's Day as a married couple. To mark the occasion, Katrina took to Instagram to pen a special message for Vicky along with some adorable photos of the duo.
"We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year , but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters", Katrina wrote.
Vicky replied, "My valentine for life!" He also posted a mushy note on Instagram along with a selfie.
Katrina and Vicky were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. They reportedly flew back from London, where Katrina's family lives.
Katrina and Vicky tied the knot last December in Rajasthan. They then flew to Maldives for a honeymoon, and moved into an apartment of their own in Mumbai.
