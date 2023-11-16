ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'You Are Truly God's Child': Anushka All Praise As Virat Scores 50th ODI Ton

Anushka Sharma penned an appreciation post for Virat Kohli on Instagram.

On Wednesday, 15 November, Anushka Sharma took to social media to pen an appreciation post for Virat Kohli as he became the first player in the history of ODI cricket to score 50 centuries. Virat scored his 50th century in the first semi-final of World Cup 2023 against New Zealand.

"God is the best script writer. Utterly grateful to him for blessing me with your love, and to watch you grow from strength and achieve all that you have and will, being honest to yourself and to the sport always. You are truly gods child,” Anushka wrote.

Virat has overtaken his childhood idol Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 49 ODI centuries in his career.

