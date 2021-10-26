Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh at Aayush Sharma's birthday bash.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Pics: Salman Khan, Genelia & Riteish Deshmukh at Aayush Sharma's Birthday Bash
Salman Khan & Aayush Sharma unveiled Antim: The Final Truth trailer a day before Aayush's birthday.
Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma announced the trailer release of Antim: The Final Truth on Monday, 25 October, a day before Aayush's birthday. A grand birthday bash was organised at Aayush's residence on Monday night. Salman, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, Isabelle Kaif and others attended the party.
Salman came to the party with Iulia Vantur, and both of them were dressed in black faux leather.
Take a look at the photos:
