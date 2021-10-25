Antim The Final Truth Trailer: Pune's Don Faces Hindustan's 'Bhai' Salman Khan

Citing Lord Krishna’s character in the epic Mahabharata, Salman suggests that they use brain over brawl to take down the ruthless gangster and stop him from killing innocent people. While that forms the initial premise, the trailer also delves into how Aayush’s character’s motivation to become a gangster was survival.

Mahima Makwana can also be seen in the trailer and she plays Aayush’s love interest in the film. Salman and Aayush have both undergone a physical transformation for the film. The action-thriller is jam packed with violent confrontations and high-octave sequences.

In one scene, Aayush tells Salman that he is Pune’s new ‘Bhai’ (don) and Salman responds, “Tu Pune ka bhai hai, mai pehle se Hindustan ka bhai hoon (You’re Pune’s don but I’ve always been India’s Bhai,) referring to the affectionate nickname given to Salman Khan by his fans.