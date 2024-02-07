ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Karan Johar Hosts a Willy Wonka-Themed Party For His Twins' 7th Birthday

Karan Johar's twins, Yash and Roohi Johar, turned 7 on 6 February.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

Karan Johar celebrated the 7th birthday of his twins, Yash and Roohi Johar, on Tuesday, 6 February. The filmmaker hosted an early Willy Wonka-themed bash for the kids.

Sharing a bunch of pictures from the celebration, Karan wrote on Instagram on 7 February, "Happiest birthday to the brightest sunshines (x2) of my life! My life is forever changed, for the best with you two coming into it with your goofy and adorable laughs, unadulterated sass towards ME and of course - an abundance of love to give to the world! Never change...grow up but never change! And thank you to my mom, who is forever the strength of our family...and being a mother figure to Yash & Roohi! Love you forever mom."

Also Read

In Pics: Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty At Karan Johar's Kids' Birthday Bash

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Karan Johar 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×