Karan Johar Gives Befitting Reply to Trolls Asking Him To Get a 'Bahu'

In a befitting reply, Karan wrote, "Of all the crazy trolls, the abuse and judgement I get about my life choices and my way of being I find comments like these the most offensive. Firstly no "bahu" should be a time pass for anyone's mother... a bahu is a label which comes with ridiculous regressive baggage... she is an individual in her own right and can pass her time how she likes personally and professionally... also to everyone I would like to add my mother coparents my children with me and doesn't need any "time pass"... her life is complete by the love we receive from her and do our best to give it back with all our heart! And bringing in a "bahu" Is not an option to whoever is concerned about my relationship status! My children are blessed to have my mother guide us all... and in life if I were to have a partner I would do so to fill my void not anyone else's! Thank you for listening!"

Have a look at his post here: