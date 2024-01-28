Pics: Jonas Brothers, Sonam-Anand & Others Party at Natasha Poonawalla's Home

Natasha Poonawalla hosted a grand welcome party for the Jonas Brothers (Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas) and the members of the One Republic band at her Mumbai residence on Saturday, 27 January. Both bands are currently in India for their concerts at Lollapalooza in Mumbai.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Madhuri Dixit-Sriram Nene, and Malaika Arora, among others, also joined the party.