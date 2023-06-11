Pics: Sonam Kapoor Shares Glimpses From Her Stunning Birthday Party In London

Actor Sonam Kapoor celebrated her birthday on Friday. She shared glimpses from her birthday party at her London home. She wrote, "My two beautiful boys, friends, cake, champagne, oysters, caviar and the perfect summer day! What more can a girl in red dress ask for her birthday. Thank you to everyone who wished me and to the universe for giving so bountifully."
- 01/08
Sonam with son Vayu and husband Anand.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 02/08
Sonam kisses husband Anand.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 03/08
Sonam with her close friends at the party.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 04/08
The food at Sonam's birthday party.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 05/08
Oysters were served at her birthday party.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 06/08
Sonam Kapoor's birthday cake.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 07/08
Sonam opted for a red dress.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 08/08
She was all smiles for the photos.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
