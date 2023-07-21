Pics: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Turn Heads at Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh turned heads with their regal avatars at celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra's 'The Bridal Couture Show' on Thursday, 20 July.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars walked the ramp hand-in-hand as they looked stunning in Malhotra's bridal collection. While Alia shined in an embroidered lehenga, Ranveer looked dashing in a sherwani.