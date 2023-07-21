Pics: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Turn Heads at Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh turned heads with their regal avatars at celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra's 'The Bridal Couture Show' on Thursday, 20 July.
The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars walked the ramp hand-in-hand as they looked stunning in Malhotra's bridal collection. While Alia shined in an embroidered lehenga, Ranveer looked dashing in a sherwani.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Alia Bhatt Ranveer Singh Manish Malhotra
ADVERTISEMENT