Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Alia-Ranveer Star in KJo's Family Drama

Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

The trailer for Karan Johar's upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani dropped on Tuesday, 4 July. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in supporting roles.

The trailer gives us a look into Rocky and Rani's Bollywood love story complete with stunning dance sequences in gorgeous locations true to Karan Johar’s aesthetic. However, the film touches upon the importance of family relations and the impact one's family has on a couple when they decide to become a part of each other's lives. The trailer gives us a peek into these aspects of the Ranveer-Alia film. 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Johar's first film in seven years. The filmmaker's last directorial project was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit the big screens on 28 July.

