Photos: Shah Rukh Khan & Farah Khan's Pics From a Shoot in Mumbai Leaked

Shah Rukh Khan was pictured shooting on a ferry in Mumbai.
Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Jawan, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Directed by Atlee, the film is expected to hit theatres in October 2023.
On Wednesday, 12 April, several pictures of the star reportedly shooting for a song sequence in Mumbai surfaced on the internet. As per reports, Farah Khan was choreographing the song. In some pictures shared by the fans, SRK can be seen posing on a ferry with his crew members.
Here, take a look:
