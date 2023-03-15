Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Release Postponed to October: Report

However, the film's team and SRK have not officially confirmed the delay yet. As per experts, October is a popular month for Bollywood releases, and it's anticipated that the production team is planning to release the film either on the Gandhi Jayanti weekend or the Dussehra weekend.

Coming back to Jawan, it's an action thriller in which SRK will have a dual role. According to the film's synopsis, the film follows the story of a common man who is punished for a mistake he did not commit. It shows how the false event affects him and how he manages to fix things.

Produced by Gauri Khan, Jawan will hit the silver screens in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.