Photos: Inside Jr NTR's 'Well-Spent Evening' With James Farrell and SS Rajamouli
Jr NTR took to Instagram to share some pictures from the evening with his fans.
RRR star Jr NTR recently took to Instagram to share some photos from his "well-spent evening" with his friends and well-wishers. In the first picture from his carousel post, the actor can be seen sharing a laugh with James Farrell, Vice President International of the Amazon Studios. In the other pictures, we can see Jr NTR with RRR director SS Rajamouli, Koralata Siva, and other celebrities.
Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Jr NTR captioned his post, "An evening well spent with friends and well-wishers. It was great catching up with James and Emily. Thanks for keeping your word and joining us for dinner."
Here, take a look:
Topics: SS Rajamouli Jr NTR
