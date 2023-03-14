SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan & Jr NTR Open up on the Making of ‘Naatu Naatu'

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's RRR brought home an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for its wildly popular dance number 'Naatu Naatu'. The song appears at a very pivotal moment in the film and features the lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

But, have you wondered what went behind the making of this world anthem? Here's everything you need to know about 'Naatu Naatu':

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Rajamouli revealed that the song was initially going to be shot in India. However, due to monsoons, the location had to be changed. "Whenever we speak about 'Naatu Naatu', the first thing that comes to mind is the location. The song was filmed in Kyiv, at the Presidential Palace. It was supposed to be shot in India, but the monsoons had already set it and we were scouting for locations. I loved this place, and later got to know it was the Palace. As I was thinking that probably we had to probably shift the people told me, 'This is Ukraine, you can get the job done'", the filmmaker shared.

Talking about the song, Ram Charan shared on Entertainment Tonight, "We rehearsed in Ukraine in front of the Presidential Palace. Seven days with 150 dancers, professionals, and an amazing crew of another 200 people. The whole song took about 17 days to complete.