Pics: Deepika, Siddhant Leave for Shakun Batra's Alibaug Shoot

The film reportedly releases in February 2021.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday at the Gateway of India.
i

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and director Shakun Batra were spotted at the Gateway of India on their way to Alibaug to shoot for their upcoming film.

Dressed in a light blue shirt, beige trousers and a pair of sunglasses, the Gully Boy actor posed for the paps at the Gateway before getting onto the boat with Ananya. The cameras also caught a few shots of Ananya waving as she sat perched on the edge of the boat.

Check out the photos here:

  • 01/06
    Deepika on her way to shoot at Alibaug.Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani
    Deepika on her way to shoot at Alibaug.
  • 02/06
    Siddhant Chaturvedi arrives at the Gateway of India.Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani
    Siddhant Chaturvedi arrives at the Gateway of India.
  • 03/06
    Siddhant poses for photos before hopping onto the boat.Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani
    Siddhant poses for photos before hopping onto the boat.
  • 04/06
    Ananya Panday arrives at the Gateway in a denim jacket.Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani
    Ananya Panday arrives at the Gateway in a denim jacket.
  • 05/06
    Ananya Panday waves to the paps from the boat.Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani
    Ananya Panday waves to the paps from the boat.
  • 06/06
    Director Shakun Batra on his way to Alibaug.Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani
    Director Shakun Batra on his way to Alibaug.
Also Read
Pics: Deepika & Siddhant Shoot For Shakun Batra's Film in Bandra
Pics: Deepika & Siddhant Shoot For Shakun Batra's Film in Bandra

Reportedly a relationship drama, the untitled film is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is scheduled to release in February 2021. In September, the crew had been shooting in Goa when filming was briefly halted after Deepika was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a probe relating to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Deepika was questioned by the NCB for five hours on 26 September. Her manager Karishma Prakash, Rajput’s former manager Shruti Modi, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor were also questioned in connection with the case.

Also Read
Deepika Leaves NCB Office After Five Hours of Questioning
Deepika Leaves NCB Office After Five Hours of Questioning

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!