Pics: Deepika, Siddhant Leave for Shakun Batra's Alibaug Shoot
The film reportedly releases in February 2021.
Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and director Shakun Batra were spotted at the Gateway of India on their way to Alibaug to shoot for their upcoming film.
Dressed in a light blue shirt, beige trousers and a pair of sunglasses, the Gully Boy actor posed for the paps at the Gateway before getting onto the boat with Ananya. The cameras also caught a few shots of Ananya waving as she sat perched on the edge of the boat.
Check out the photos here:
- 01/06Deepika on her way to shoot at Alibaug.Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani
- 02/06Siddhant Chaturvedi arrives at the Gateway of India.Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani
- 03/06Siddhant poses for photos before hopping onto the boat.Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani
- 04/06Ananya Panday arrives at the Gateway in a denim jacket.Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani
- 05/06Ananya Panday waves to the paps from the boat.Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani
- 06/06Director Shakun Batra on his way to Alibaug.Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Reportedly a relationship drama, the untitled film is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is scheduled to release in February 2021. In September, the crew had been shooting in Goa when filming was briefly halted after Deepika was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a probe relating to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Deepika was questioned by the NCB for five hours on 26 September. Her manager Karishma Prakash, Rajput’s former manager Shruti Modi, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor were also questioned in connection with the case.
