In Photos: Saudi Arabia Pull Off Shock Upset Over Argentina in 2022 FIFA WC

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is billed as Lionel Messi's last one and arguably his best shot to win the one trophy missing from his collection. But on Tuesday his ambition to lay hands on the glittering trophy suffered a huge blow as Saleh Al and Salem Al Dawsari scored the two goals to help Saudi Arabia pull off a major 2-1 upset over Argentina in the Group C opener.
Poland and Mexico are the two other teams in the group.
Argentina came into the game with an attacking plan and their play yielded results soon after start of play. Messi, who was entrusted with a free-kick on the left flank set up Rodrigo De Paul on the edge, who shot into a defender. The referee went to consult VAR and Saud Abdulhamid was adjudged as having brought down Leandro Paredes, resulting in a penalty for Argentina.
Messi stepped in to take the kick from the penalty spot and converted with ease. Messi then also scored a second time in the match, in the 22nd minute, but was pulled offside.
In the second half, Saudi Arabia came back strongly and scored within three minutes after the start. Saleh Al Shehri's left-footed shot from the left side of the box ended in the bottom right corner, giving a finishing touch to a move by Feras Al Brikan. The Middle-East giants then scored a second goal in the 53rd minute with Salem Al Dawsari's right-footed shot from the left side of the box finishing in the top right corner.
