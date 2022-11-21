FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Third-World’s Icon' Argentina Aim for Glory With 2 Lionels

The Era of Darkness

While the 70s and 80s were a dream, it was subsequently followed by a nightmare. Neighbours Brazil became the most successful team, while the European giants also started catching up. It seemed that Argentina’s magic had faded with the retirement of Maradona, but the nation somehow managed to produce another one-of-a-kind talent, Lionel Messi.

Since the last decade, La Albiceleste have often been a one-man team. In the 2014 World Cup, Messi nearly managed to win the nation its third World Cup, but instead, he had to remain content with a Golden Ball for being the best player following a defeat against Germany in the final.

2014 showed promise, but it all came crashing down in 2018. Argentina had to struggle for a mere round of 16 qualification, where they were defeated by France. With Messi entering his thirties, it seemed the new generation of football fans will never be able to comprehend the greatness of the team, until they became ‘great’ again.