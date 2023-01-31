In Pics: Budget Session Begins, Prez Murmu Gives Her First Address in Parliament

The Parliament's Budget session began on Tuesday, 31 January, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sharing the Economic Survey 2022-23 in Parliament. The survey stated that India would be the fastest-growing major economy in the world, with a growth estimate of 6.5% in 2023-24.

President Droupadi Murmu, in her first address to Parliament, said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, which has been elected for two consecutive terms, has been identified as "stable and decisive."

"By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and which will have all the golden chapters of modernity. We have to build an India that will be 'Aatmanirbhar' and capable to fulfill its humanitarian duties," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Budget would be presented on Wednesday. "In today's global circumstances, not only India but the entire world is looking at India's Budget. Amid the unstable global economic situation, India's Budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens," he added.