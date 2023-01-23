Union Budget 2023: What Is It, When Will It Be Presented & How Is It Prepared?

The finance ministry issues a circular to all other ministries, states, and Union Territories, asking them to lay out their revenues and expenditures in the past financial year and a blueprint of estimates for the coming year.

Next, the revenue secretary scrutinises these proposals after examining all aspects. Once the data is approved, it is sent to the finance ministry.

The finance ministry then checks the overall estimate of revenue and expenditure to determine the overall budget deficit. The Centre consults the Chief Economic Advisor to determine the optimal amount of borrowing that the government needs to meet that deficit.

After all consultations, the finance ministry allocates funds to other ministries for future expenditures. In case of any disagreement over revenue allocations, the finance ministry consults with the prime minister or the Union Cabinet.

After the funds are allocated, the finance ministers holds several pre-Budget meetings with various stakeholders and industry experts to get a better understanding of their demands.

Following the meeting, the finance minister meets the prime minister and takes a final call on the demands of various stakeholders.