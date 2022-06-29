National Camera Day 2022: Date, Best Quotes, Wishes, and Greetings

National Camera Day is celebrated to mark the importance of the camera in our life and its myriad benefits. From happy to sad moments, good and bad memories, moments of family and friendship; all types of moments are captured by a device known as camera. In today's world we can not imagine our lives without a camera. National Camera Day 2022 is all about remembering the countless benefits of using cameras.

The invention of the camera dates back to 800 years ago, when the camera obscura was the only means to capture images. People were astonished by this invention; since then, a lot of evolution has occurred in the field of cameras and finally, we were able to invent advanced cameras that replaced paper images with digital pictures. The origin of 'National Camera Day' is not known, however, it is observed to appreciate the critical role that cameras play in our lives.