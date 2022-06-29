National Camera Day 2022: Date, Best Quotes, Wishes, and Greetings
Celebrate National Camera Day 2022 by clicking some wonderful pictures and sharing them with your friends.
National Camera Day is celebrated to mark the importance of the camera in our life and its myriad benefits. From happy to sad moments, good and bad memories, moments of family and friendship; all types of moments are captured by a device known as camera. In today's world we can not imagine our lives without a camera. National Camera Day 2022 is all about remembering the countless benefits of using cameras.
The invention of the camera dates back to 800 years ago, when the camera obscura was the only means to capture images. People were astonished by this invention; since then, a lot of evolution has occurred in the field of cameras and finally, we were able to invent advanced cameras that replaced paper images with digital pictures. The origin of 'National Camera Day' is not known, however, it is observed to appreciate the critical role that cameras play in our lives.
In 1816, Joseph Nicephore Niepce invented the first-ever camera that could save a photograph. However, in 1829, Alexander Wolcott invented an actual camera with an ability to store the photographs without them growing faded.
The camera obscura was the first-ever camera invented. An Arab scholar, Ibn al-Haytham invented the camera obscura which was a basic camera based on the natural optical phenomenon.
National Camera Day 2022: Day and Date
Every year, 'National Camera Day' is celebrated on 29 June. This year, 'National Camera Day' will be observed on Wednesday, 29 June 2022. The National Camera Day 2022 is meant to highlight the significance of photographs, cameras, and how they were invented.
National Camera Day 2022: Best Quotes, Wishes, and Greetings
This camera day, make your friends feel special by sharing our best collection of Camera Day 2022 quotes, wishes, and greetings. You can also share these Camera Day 2022 quotes on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and so on to support and appreciate all the people who are in the field of photography.
“We are making photographs to understand what our lives mean to us.” – Ralph Hattersley
“There is one thing the photograph must contain, the humanity of the moment.” – Robert Frank
“If your photos aren’t good enough, then you’re not close enough." –Robert Capa
“In photography there is a reality so subtle that it becomes more real than reality.” – Alfred Stieglitz
“Photography is a way of feeling, of touching, of loving. What you have caught on film is captured forever…it remembers little things, long after you have forgotten everything.” – Aaron Siskind
“When I have a camera in my hand, I know no fear.” – Alfred Eisenstaedt
“Photography for me is not looking, it’s feeling. If you can’t feel what you’re looking at, then you’re never going to get others to feel anything when they look at your pictures.” – Don McCullin
“A portrait is not made in the camera but on either side of it.” – Edward Steichen
“What makes photography a strange invention is that its primary raw materials are time and light.” – John Berger
“The picture that you took with your camera is the imagination you want to create with reality.” – Scott Lorenzo
