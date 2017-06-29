World Photography Day: Meet the Man Who Owns 4,425 Vintage Cameras

I was in awe as I stepped into Dilish Parekh’s plush Pedder Road flat. It wasn’t the vintage neighbourhood, but the fact that I was entering a walk-in closet of sorts, just that this one boasted of 4,425 antique cameras. What’s special about his collection is the fact that every camera in it was made before 1970.

As I was ushered in by Mrs Parekh, who offered me nimbu-pani and poha for breakfast, I couldn't wait to see the treasure for myself. I waited for Mr Parekh to finish his morning prayers, wondering what the man who owns the largest camera collection must be like. The family portraits and framed felicitations in the hall served as the much needed temporary introduction.