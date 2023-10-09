ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Pics: Mahira Khan Looks Lovely During Her Mehendi Ceremony

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim.

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim in an intimate wedding ceremony on Sunday, 1 October. The wedding took place at Pearl Continental Hotel Bhurban in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. Several beautiful pictures and videos of the actor with her beau have emerged online. She looked lovely during the mehendi ceremony as well.

In he post, she wrote, "Right before we were heading down.. Asim put a whole string of motias on my arm..just because.. he is Asim and I’m his mahiru.. forever InshAllah Mehnd."

