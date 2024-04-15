Janhvi Kapoor Shares Inside Pics From Radhika Merchant's 'Royal' Bridal Shower

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are reportedly set to get married on 12 July, this year. Earlier, the couple made headlines for the grand pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
Ahead of their wedding, actor Janhvi Kapoor shared some inside pics from bride-to-be Radhika's 'royal' bridal shower. Sharing a bunch of pictures from the celebration, Janhvi captioned her post on Instagram, "A Princess Diaries Royal slumber party for the most special bride."
