Radhika-Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding Menu to Have 2,500 Dishes and Vegan Options

In continuation of the report, there will be a special team of over 25 chefs who will fly down from Indore to Jamnagar for the event. The menu will have a special focus on Indori food. In addition, the cuisines will range from Thai food to Parsi, Japanese, Mexican, and other pan-Asian dishes.

In the three-day-long event, a total of 2,500 dishes will reportedly be on the menu, and no delicacies will be repeated at the function. The breakfast will incorporate over 70 options, with over 250 options for lunch and dinner each.

As per reports, there will also be a special provision for vegan food for the guests. Moreover, midnight snacks will also be provided to the guests.

The pre-wedding festivities will reportedly feature five events and have over 1,000 guests, including several Bollywood A-listers and prominent personalities like Bill Gates and Melinda Gates.

Anant and Radhika got engaged in Mumbai in a Gol Dhana ceremony on 19 January, last year.