ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare Share Pics From Their Honeymoon in Indonesia

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot on 3 January in Mumbai.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot on 3 January in Mumbai, and subsequently celebrated their union with a lavish wedding in Udaipur. Recently, Ira delighted fans by sharing pictures from their romantic honeymoon.

"“How was your honeymoon?"I love you @nupur_popeye
One month, 4 years, underwater, at 3am, upside down, in a squat, anti-climatic, highly-climatic… doesn’t matter. As long as it’s with you."

Also Read

Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare's Reception: Rekha, Shehnaaz Gill Feature In New Pics

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Ira Khan   Nupur Shikhare 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×