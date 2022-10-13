ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Shilpa Shetty & Raveena Tandon Get Festive For Karwa Chauth 2022
Actors Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty gather to celebrate Karwa Chauth together.
Actors Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon are all set to celebrate Karwa Chauth together. The two actors dressed up in their beautiful traditional outfits to commemorate the special day with their close friends and family.
Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival, wherein married women fast for the well-being and long life of their husbands. Taking to social media, Raveena shared some glimpses from the celebration.
Take a look at the pictures here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Shilpa Shetty Raveena Tandon Karwa Chauth
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×