In Pics: Shilpa Shetty & Raveena Tandon Get Festive For Karwa Chauth 2022

Actors Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon are all set to celebrate Karwa Chauth together. The two actors dressed up in their beautiful traditional outfits to commemorate the special day with their close friends and family.

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival, wherein married women fast for the well-being and long life of their husbands. Taking to social media, Raveena shared some glimpses from the celebration.

Take a look at the pictures here.