Cheating Case Filed Against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra; Rs 1.51 Crore Demanded

Just over a month since Raj Kundra was released from Arthur Road Jail after being granted bail in a pornography case by a magistrate court in Mumbai, actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Kundra are now facing a cheating complaint. According to reports, a businessman has lodged a cheating and forgery complaint against the couple and demanded Rs 1.51 crore.

The complaint filed in Mumbai reportedly relates to a fitness chain started by the couple, for which which they allegedly took money from investors across India. The person who filed the complaint alleges that the couple had guaranteed him profits but nothing had come out of the deal. He also alleged that he was threatened by the couple when he demanded the return of his investment of Rs 1.51 crore.