Cheating Case Filed Against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra; Rs 1.51 Crore Demanded
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra face yet another legal case against them.
Just over a month since Raj Kundra was released from Arthur Road Jail after being granted bail in a pornography case by a magistrate court in Mumbai, actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Kundra are now facing a cheating complaint. According to reports, a businessman has lodged a cheating and forgery complaint against the couple and demanded Rs 1.51 crore.
The complaint filed in Mumbai reportedly relates to a fitness chain started by the couple, for which which they allegedly took money from investors across India. The person who filed the complaint alleges that the couple had guaranteed him profits but nothing had come out of the deal. He also alleged that he was threatened by the couple when he demanded the return of his investment of Rs 1.51 crore.
Other than Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, the complainant has also named Kaashif Khan, director of SFL Fitness Pvt Ltd, in the case. This case of fraud and cheating has been registered under several sections at the Bandra police station.
(Inputs: ETimes)
