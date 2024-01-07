Join Us On:
In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Tripti Dimri Attend 'Animal' Success Bash

Rashmika Mandanna was seen posing with Ranbir Kapoor at the success bash.

On Saturday, the animal team organised a success bash for the film's cast and crew. Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, were seen at the event. Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt also joined the celebrations.

Animal has become one of the most successful films in 2023 despite criticism.

Topics:  Alia Bhatt   Ranbir Kapoor    Animal 

