In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Tripti Dimri Attend 'Animal' Success Bash

On Saturday, the animal team organised a success bash for the film's cast and crew. Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, were seen at the event. Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt also joined the celebrations.
Animal has become one of the most successful films in 2023 despite criticism.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Animal
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD