In Pics: Mahira Khan Looks Ethereal in New Pics from Her Dreamy Wedding

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim in an intimate wedding ceremony on Sunday, 1 October. The wedding took place at Pearl Continental Hotel Bhurban in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. Mahira took to Instagram to share some beautiful pictures from the wedding.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Mahira Khan
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD