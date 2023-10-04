ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
In Pics: Mahira Khan Looks Ethereal in New Pics from Her Dreamy Wedding

Actor Mahira Khan tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim in an intimate wedding ceremony on Sunday, 1 October.

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim in an intimate wedding ceremony on Sunday, 1 October. The wedding took place at Pearl Continental Hotel Bhurban in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. Mahira took to Instagram to share some beautiful pictures from the wedding.

Topics:  Mahira Khan 

