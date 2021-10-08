Ghaziabad: Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhary reviews guard of honour during the 89th foundation day of the force, at Hindon Airbase, 8 October.
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: India's Aircraft on Display as IAF Marks 89th Air Force Day
The IAF displayed all the heritage aircraft, modern transport aircraft as well the frontline fighter aircrafts.
Celebrating the 89th Air Force Day on Friday, 8 October, the Indian Air Force conducted a full dress rehearsal at the Hindon Air Base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. In a flypast, the IAF displayed all the heritage aircraft, modern transport aircraft, and the frontline fighter aircrafts.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that IAF is "synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism."
“Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges," Modi's tweet read.
President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated the Indian Air Force and tweeted that the nation is proud of the Air force as it has proved its competency and capabilities time and again.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wished the Indian Air Force personnel and their families, stating that the country is proud of its air warriors.
