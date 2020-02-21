Pics: Hrithik Visits Temple With Sussanne, Sons on Maha Shivratri
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Rakesh Roshan offer prayers on Maha Shivratri.
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Rakesh Roshan offer prayers on Maha Shivratri.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Hrithik Roshan was spotted offering prayers at a temple in Panvel on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. The actor was accompanied by his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, parents Rakesh Roshan and mother Pinkie, sister Sunaina and his former wife Sussanne Khan.

Check out photos here.

  • 08
    Hrithik makes his offering.
    Hrithik makes his offering.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Rakesh Roshan guides his grandsons.
    Rakesh Roshan guides his grandsons.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Rakesh Roshan at the puja.
    Rakesh Roshan at the puja.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Sussanne performs the aarti.
    Sussanne performs the aarti.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    The family participates in the prayers.
    The family participates in the prayers.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Pinkie Roshan participates in the ceremony.&nbsp;
    Pinkie Roshan participates in the ceremony. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Sussanne at the temple with the Roshan family.&nbsp;
    Sussanne at the temple with the Roshan family. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    The family pose for a photo together.
    The family pose for a photo together.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
Hrithik was last seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Siddharth Anand’s War, which earned over Rs 300 crore at the box office. He will reportedly star in Krrish 4, which was put on hold after director Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with cancer of the throat. Hrithik was awarded Best Actor for his performance in Super 30 at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF), held on 20 February. The actor played math whiz Anand Kumar who founded the Super 30 programme to tutor underprivileged students who couldn’t afford expensive IIT-JEE coaching classes.

