Pics: Hrithik Visits Temple With Sussanne, Sons on Maha Shivratri

Hrithik was last seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Siddharth Anand’s War, which earned over Rs 300 crore at the box office. He will reportedly star in Krrish 4, which was put on hold after director Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with cancer of the throat. Hrithik was awarded Best Actor for his performance in Super 30 at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF), held on 20 February. The actor played math whiz Anand Kumar who founded the Super 30 programme to tutor underprivileged students who couldn’t afford expensive IIT-JEE coaching classes.