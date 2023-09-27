Parineeti's Wedding Lehenga Had a Piece Close to Her Heart, Says Manish Malhotra

Actor Parineeti Chopra wore a stunning ivory lehenga by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra for her wedding with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha.

In a new post, Malhotra revealed that Parineeti's lehenga had a special piece close to her heart: her grandmother's challa (keychain). The element was added to pay Parineet's Nani a heartfelt tribute on her big day.

Malhotra wrote in the caption of his post, "Some details make all the difference. I distinctly remember discussing the lehenga design with @parineetichopra, who mentioned adding her Nani's challa (traditional keychain) to it! She wanted to pay a heartfelt tribute to her nani, who used to wear the same challa in her saree with the keys, a symbol of being the lady of the house."

"For Parineeti, the sound of the challa when her nani walked around the house, was a melody of strength and grace. And that's when I knew we HAD to add that piece of legacy to her lehenga. Of course, we added more elements that were significant to both Raghav and Parineeti like London, music, Khanda Sahib and more. It was not just an accessory... but a piece of her that Parineeti would have on her special day," the designer added.