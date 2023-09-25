ADVERTISEMENT
Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Other Celebs Wish Newlyweds Parineeti And Raghav

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on 24 September at The Leela Palace, Udaipur.

In a dazzling and high-profile ceremony on 24 September, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged their wedding vows, sealing their love amidst the presence of family and close friends from both the worlds of politics and the film industry.

The grand affair garnered warm wishes from celebrities near and far, including Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, and several other Bollywood A-listers who congratulated the newlyweds on this joyous occasion.

Anushka Sharma, on her Instagram story, extended her warm wishes, writing, "Congratulations to the happy couple! May you always find peace and happiness within one another."

Priyanka Chopra, who did not attend her cousin's wedding, expressed her love with a heartfelt comment, saying, "my blessings always (sic)," accompanied by a medley of emoticons.

Social media was abuzz with felicitations, as Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, among others, also shared their heartiest wishes for the newly married couple.

Take a look:

Neha Dhupia, Manish Malhotra, Badshah and Farah Khan also flocked to the newlyweds' comments section to extend their heartfelt wishes.

