Pics: Akshay-Twinkle, Anurag Party With Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl

Filmmaker Goldie Behl turned 45 on 24 January. He and his wife Sonali Bendre threw a party in honour of the occasion. Several celebs, including Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sussanne Khan, R Madhavan, Anurag Kashyap and Sanjay Kapoor were spotted at the venue.

Check out pictures here:

    Tusshar Kapoor arrives for the party.
    Tusshar Kapoor arrives for the party.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza.
    Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    <i>Pati Patni Aur Woh </i>director Mudassar Aziz.
    Pati Patni Aur Woh director Mudassar Aziz.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Raveena Tandon arrives with her husband Anil Thadani.
    Raveena Tandon arrives with her husband Anil Thadani.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Sussanne Khan waves at the paps.
    Sussanne Khan waves at the paps.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    R Madhavan makes a quiet appearance.
    R Madhavan makes a quiet appearance.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna pose for photos.
    Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna pose for photos.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Sanjay Kapoor is set to party.
    Sanjay Kapoor is set to party.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Director Anurag Kashyap at the venue.
    Director Anurag Kashyap at the venue.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Goldie Behl and Sonali Bendre greet the paps.
    Goldie Behl and Sonali Bendre greet the paps.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
Sonali wished Goldie with an Instagram post where she posted a throwback picture of him along with a more recent one from when she returned to Mumbai last year after her cancer treatment.

In a note she had written on her wedding anniversary in 2018, Sonali called Goldie her “husband, companion, best friend” and “my rock”. “Marriage is standing by each other, through thick and thin, in sickness and in health… and god knows, how we’ve been through that this year.” “Thank you for being my source of strength, love and joy, for being with me every single step of the way... thank you is such an understatement for how I feel. What do I say about someone who is a part of you, who is yours and nothing and nobody else matters?” she added.

