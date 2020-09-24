Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra for FDCI Couture Week.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
FDCI Fashion Week 2020: Janhvi Looks Stunning in Manish Malhotra
Janhvi Kapoor dressed as a bride for Manish Malhotra as he showcased the collection at FDCI Fashion Week.
Janhvi Kapoor recently decked out as a bride for Manish Malhotra as the designer showcased his collection at the FDCI Couture Week 2020. The actor looked stunning as she wore a green lehenga paired with a veil and heavy traditional jewellery.
Take a look at the photos:
Janhvi shared her photoshoot on Instagram with the caption, “Can you hear the shehnai playing or is it just me. So happy I got to be a part of @manishmalhotra05 ‘s exquisite new collection @fdciofficial.” She shared few more pictures and captioned them, “Enjoyed this vibe”.
18 September marked the first day of the FDCI Couture Week 2020 - India's first digital fashion week. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) decided to go completely virtual this year. Pre-recorded and edited fashion films are also being presented on FDCI's social media and YouTube channels that are open for viewing to all.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.