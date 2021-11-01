A teacher conducts examination at a school, in New Delhi, 1 November.
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: Delhi Schools Reopen for All Classes Following COVID Protocols
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited a school to assure that all COVID-19 protocols are being followed.
Delhi schools reopened for all classes after 19 months with 50 percent capacity on Monday, 1 November, as the COVID burden showed signs of easing in the national capital.
Earlier in September, schools in the national capital had started functioning only for classes 9 - 12.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday visited the Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal school to check that all COVID-19 protocols are being followed by the schools after re-opening for all students.
News agency ANI reported that Sisodia stated that all the schools were following COVID protocols and that he was happy that they had reopened.
