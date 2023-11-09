ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Coolest': Parineeti Chopra Posts Throwback Pics From Trip With Mom-in-Law & Mom

Actor Parineeti Chopra has shared pictures from her Maldives trip.

Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram to share some fun pictures from her recent trip. She captioned the post, "The coolest throwback is when you go for a girls' trip that includes your Mom and Mom-in-law! Also, a special thanks to Waldorf Astoria for being so welcoming and so hospitable! We are dying to come back."

